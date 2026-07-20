Legalization of 162 million: Nazariy Husakov received a new suspicion in the case of fundraising for SMA treatment

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that Nazariy Husakov was issued a new suspicion of legalization of property obtained by criminal means in the case of fundraising for SMA treatment.

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Law enforcement officers announced a new suspicion against Lviv resident Nazariy Husakov, who organized a public fundraiser for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). As reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, this time he is accused of legalization of property obtained by criminal means. According to the investigation, the funds received from citizens for treatment were subsequently transferred through cryptocurrency services Binance and WhiteBIT, distributed to more than 1,170 bank cards of other persons, converted into USDT cryptocurrency, and moved between numerous crypto wallets. According to the investigation, such actions were aimed at concealing the origin of the funds and complicating the tracking of their further movement. The prosecution notes that the total volume of examined financial transactions exceeds 162.5 million UAH, which is confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic examination. Also, during the investigation, the number of identified victims increased from 34 to 96 persons. According to the investigation, the amount of established damages increased from 1.3 million UAH to over 2 million UAH. According to Prosecutor General Kravchenko, the suspect cooperates with the investigation, provides necessary explanations, and fully admits his guilt in the crimes charged. The pre-trial investigation of fraud and legalization of property in especially large amounts has been completed. After the defense side is given access to the case materials, the indictment will be sent to court. At the same time, in a separate criminal proceeding, law enforcement continues to establish the full route of the funds, persons who may have participated in the financial transactions, as well as the actual users of the cryptocurrency wallets through which the money passed. Other financial transactions not currently covered by the announced suspicions are also being checked. Kravchenko stated that if other persons involved in the scheme are identified, they will also bear responsibility according to the law. Recall that the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that Nazariy Husakov was suspected of fraud in the fundraising for SMA treatment. Earlier, it became known that law enforcement conducted searches in Lviv and Kyiv at the residences of Nazariy Husakov and persons he involved in collecting funds to purchase an expensive drug. Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram pages to stay informed about the most important events.