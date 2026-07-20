Regular Evaluation of Judges: Methodological Recommendations and Course Programs

The procedure for the participation of representatives of public associations in the regular evaluation is defined in Section V of the Regulation.

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The High Qualification Commission of Judges has approved the Methodological Recommendations for conducting the regular evaluation of judges and the course programs for judges and representatives of public associations regarding the regular evaluation, developed by the National School of Judges of Ukraine in accordance with the Regulation on the regular evaluation of judges, approved by the Commission’s decision dated September 29, 2025, No. 181/zp-25.

According to the provisions of this Regulation, judges and representatives of public associations participating in the regular evaluation are required to complete the relevant courses at the National School of Judges of Ukraine and familiarize themselves with the Methodological Recommendations.

The procedure for the participation of representatives of public associations in the regular evaluation is defined in Section V of the Regulation.

"Information about the acceptance of applications from public associations for participation in the regular evaluation of judges, as well as the necessary documents for this, will be announced on the official website of the Commission," the HQCJ added.

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