Disability Pension: What Mistakes Can Lead to Denial of Payments

The right to a disability pension depends on the insurance period, which ranges from one to 15 years depending on the age at which the disability was established.

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To be granted a disability pension in 2026, it is necessary to confirm the right to payment and provide a complete set of documents. The Pension Fund may refuse to grant a pension if the applicant does not have the necessary grounds or has not submitted all the required documents.

According to the state service "Diia," the most common reasons for refusal are either the absence of the right to a pension or an incomplete set of documents.

One reason for refusal is that the expert group assessing a person’s daily functioning did not establish a disability group based on the examination results. Payments may also be denied if the applicant did not provide all the necessary documents.

To be granted a disability pension, it is necessary to submit:

an application for pension assignment;

a passport or temporary identity document;

documents proving place of residence or registration;

confirmation of insurance period;

medical conclusion.

Military personnel submit a certificate from the military medical commission instead of a medical conclusion.

In 2026, it may also be necessary to provide a certificate of salary for 60 months before June 30, 2000, information about monetary allowance and insurance contributions for military personnel, documents confirming special status, confirmation of non-receipt of a pension at the place of registration in the Russian Federation, and a declaration of absence of citizenship of the aggressor state.

The right to a pension depends on the insurance period. Its required length ranges from one to 15 years depending on the age at which the disability was established.

The payment amount is determined as a portion of the old-age pension:

for persons with the first disability group — 100%;

with the second group — 90%;

with the third group — 50%.

The insurance period also includes the time from the establishment of disability until reaching 60 years of age.

The date of application affects the start of payment accrual. If a person submits documents to the Pension Fund within three months after the disability is established, the pension is assigned from the date this status was acquired.

If the application is submitted later, payments are accrued only from the date of application submission.

Enhanced control over pension processing is related to the reform of the disability assessment system and the elimination of the Medical-Social Expert Commission (MSEC). Instead, independent expert teams operate, conducting assessments according to international standards.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", to be granted a disability pension in Ukraine, it is generally necessary to have an insurance period. Its length depends on the age at which the disability was established and can range from one to 15 years. At the same time, the legislation provides exceptions when state payments can be arranged even without the required insurance period.