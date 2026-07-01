Russia closed traffic through railway checkpoints on the border with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia

From July 1, Russia temporarily suspended traffic through several railway checkpoints on the border with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

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From July 1, Russia has introduced temporary restrictions on traffic through several railway checkpoints on the border with Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

Movement of people, vehicles, goods, and cargo through the designated railway checkpoints is temporarily suspended.

At the border with Finland, the restrictions apply to the Vyborg and Svetogorsk railway checkpoints in the Leningrad region, Värtsilä and Lyuttya in the Republic of Karelia, as well as the Saint Petersburg-Finlyandsky station.

Additionally, traffic is suspended through the Pechory-Pskov railway checkpoint on the border with Estonia and the Pytalovo checkpoint on the border with Latvia, both located in the Pskov region.

The duration of the restrictions is currently undefined.

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