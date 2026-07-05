  1. In the World
  2. / In Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Ordered to Declassify Military Aid to Ukraine

18:05, 5 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that after consulting with Prime Minister Tusk, he ordered the declassification of all data on aid to Ukraine for 2022-2026.
Polish Defense Minister Ordered to Declassify Military Aid to Ukraine
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that he ordered the declassification of military aid to Ukraine provided after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. He wrote about this on his social media page X.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

“After consulting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, while maintaining responsibility to the public and adhering to legal requirements, I ordered the declassification of all donations in favor of Ukraine for 2022–2026,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

According to him, the process of providing aid in the form of equipment was initiated by the PiS government led by Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, and the president is informed about every assistance – currently this is Karol Nawrocki, and previously it was Andrzej Duda.

“I also instructed the Military Counterintelligence Service SKW to find out who deliberately sought to disclose state secrets. We are operating in conditions of war near our border, and every action against Polish state interests threatens the security of Polish men and women,” the minister wrote.

The minister's message appeared in response to opposition accusations that the government secretly transferred Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Loan agreement is considered not concluded in the absence of the fact of money transfer — Supreme Court in a case about a debt of 30,000 USD

The court noted that in loan disputes the key issue is establishing the fact of money transfer, not just signing documents or having a receipt.

Do Territorial Recruitment Centers Have the Right to Stop Vehicles Outside Checkpoints: What the Law Says

Stopping vehicles by Territorial Recruitment Centers and police: where the limits of authority lie during martial law – this is allowed.

The Supreme Court explained why a bank cannot evict a family with a child from a mortgaged house

The Supreme Court confirmed that eviction from housing that has become collateral for a loan is possible only if it is proven that it was purchased with loan funds.

Territorial Recruitment Centres Got More Time: How Courts Calculate Penalty Periods for Lack of Military Medical Commission in the 'Limited Fitness' Category

Can the TRC impose a fine six months after the violation was discovered?

The Grand Chamber confirmed fair trial standards: monetary compensation from the ECHR is insufficient for full fair satisfaction

A fair trial is not only the formal presence in the courtroom but the real opportunity for the parties to influence the formation of the evidentiary basis.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]