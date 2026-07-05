Polish Defense Minister Ordered to Declassify Military Aid to Ukraine

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that after consulting with Prime Minister Tusk, he ordered the declassification of all data on aid to Ukraine for 2022-2026.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that he ordered the declassification of military aid to Ukraine provided after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. He wrote about this on his social media page X.

“After consulting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, while maintaining responsibility to the public and adhering to legal requirements, I ordered the declassification of all donations in favor of Ukraine for 2022–2026,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

According to him, the process of providing aid in the form of equipment was initiated by the PiS government led by Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, and the president is informed about every assistance – currently this is Karol Nawrocki, and previously it was Andrzej Duda.

“I also instructed the Military Counterintelligence Service SKW to find out who deliberately sought to disclose state secrets. We are operating in conditions of war near our border, and every action against Polish state interests threatens the security of Polish men and women,” the minister wrote.

The minister's message appeared in response to opposition accusations that the government secretly transferred Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.