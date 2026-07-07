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Europe is hit by abnormal heat: where to go for a summer vacation without scorching sun

21:37, 7 July 2026
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Many tourists face a dilemma as traditional vacations in the south have turned into exhausting survival in the heat.
Europe is hit by abnormal heat: where to go for a summer vacation without scorching sun
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Europe is once again experiencing extreme heat this summer, complicating travel for tourists. Record high temperatures have been recorded in France and Spain, where the so-called "heat dome" has made outdoor activities dangerous for health. 

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Against this backdrop, many travelers are abandoning traditional vacations in southern Europe. However, as a tourism expert notes, there are still places on the continent with fresh and comfortable microclimates.

At the top of the list are the Scottish Islands, particularly the Shetland Archipelago. Thanks to their location near the Arctic Circle, cool weather persists in mid-summer, and tourists can experience nearly white nights.

Another option named by the expert is the city of Tarifa in southern Spain. Despite its proximity to hot Andalusia, constant winds from the Atlantic Ocean usually keep the air temperature here 4–5 degrees lower than in Malaga or Almeria.

The third recommended destination is the Pyrenees, stretching between France and Spain. The mountainous terrain provides more comfortable temperatures even in the height of summer. Tourists are advised to fly to the French airport of Lourdes, from where they can reach mountain villages by train or bus, and to choose small spa resorts for their stay.

As previously reported by the «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection explained how Ukrainians should act if a tourist trip did not meet the contract terms and the tour operator refuses to resolve the issue. If the tour operator or travel agent did not provide the services stipulated by the contract and did not settle the situation, the consumer has the right to contact the territorial body of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in their region.

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