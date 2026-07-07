Some Ukrainians Can Retire 10 Years Earlier: Who Has This Right

The main condition for its appointment is the presence of the required special work experience acquired specifically in positions and institutions provided for by law.

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In Ukraine, certain categories of citizens can apply for early retirement based on years of service before the general retirement age. To do this, one must belong to a category of workers defined by law and have sufficient special work experience.

As explained by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, retirement based on years of service is granted to employees of certain professions whose work characteristics may lead to loss of professional capacity before reaching the general retirement age. The main condition for its appointment is the presence of the required special work experience acquired in positions and institutions provided for by law.

Regardless of age, the right to such a pension is granted to:

artists with creative work experience from 20 to 35 years,

aviation workers, teachers, medical workers, and social workers,

athletes with at least 25 years of experience, of which at least six years were as part of the Ukrainian national team,

military personnel who have served at least 25 years regardless of age, or have reached 45 years old and have at least 25 years of insurance experience, of which 12.5 years is service.

After reaching the age defined by law, early retirement can be granted to air traffic controllers, flight attendants, railway and metro workers, geologists, lumberjacks, log drivers, port mechanizers, as well as crew members of sea, river, and fishing fleets.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Ukrainians were explained which document will confirm the status of a person with a disability after transitioning from disability pension to old-age pension and whether it will be necessary to change the pension certificate.

The Pension Fund notes that from January 1, 2025, a new procedure for establishing disability is in effect in Ukraine. Now, the decision on establishing disability is made not by medical social expert commissions (MSEC), but by expert teams based on the assessment of a person's daily functioning.