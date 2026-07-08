Contracts of 14- or 24-months: do military personnel have the right to leave?

The Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCRC&SS) has dispelled the myth that military personnel on 14-month or two-year contracts are not entitled to leave.

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Military personnel who have signed a 14- or 24-month contract have the right to leave in accordance with the law. The Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support has dispelled the widespread myth about the alleged lack of the right to rest.

What types of leave are provided by law?

The TCR&SS reminded us that military personnel's right to leave is defined by the Ukrainian law "On the Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Their Families".

In particular, military personnel serving under a 14- or 24-month contract have the right to:

an annual main leave of up to 30 calendar days;

additional leave of up to 14 calendar days for combatants;

leave of up to 10 calendar days for family circumstances and other valid reasons;

other types of leave provided by law.

The Zhytomyr Regional TCR&SS noted that military service under contract involves fulfilling military duties as well as the social guarantees established by law.

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