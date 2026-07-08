Recruitment of Foreigners to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Will Be Available Only to Companies That Pay a 5 Million UAH Deposit

The government approved the procedure for recruiting foreigners to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to which only companies from a special list will be able to transport candidates after making a security payment.

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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure that defines how the transportation of foreigners and stateless persons wishing to sign a contract for military service in Ukraine will be organized. The document regulates not only the processing of documents, transportation, accommodation, and meals for candidates but also establishes requirements for companies that will be able to provide such services.

One of the key conditions is the necessity to make a security payment of at least 5 million UAH. The resolution approves the Procedure for providing services related to the transportation of candidates for military service from among foreigners and stateless persons from foreign countries. This includes processing identity documents, obtaining visas, purchasing travel documents, insurance, organizing transportation, as well as providing accommodation and meals during the martial law period.

Services will be provided only by companies from a special list

According to the resolution, the procurement of such services will be carried out by the Center for Recruitment of Foreigners and Stateless Persons. At the same time, only legal entities included in a special list, which will be formed and maintained electronically by the Recruitment Center, will be able to perform the relevant work.

To be included in this list, a company must meet a number of requirements. In particular, it must not be under sanctions, and none of its owners, founders, shareholders, or ultimate beneficiaries should be citizens of an aggressor state or legal entities associated with such a state. Additionally, the business entity must not have tax arrears, wage debts, ongoing bankruptcy or liquidation procedures, or unresolved enforcement proceedings regarding the compulsory fulfillment of economic obligations.

A separate requirement is the absence of court decisions that have come into legal force regarding the criminal liability of company officials for corruption crimes or the application of criminal-legal measures to the legal entity.

A minimum payment of 5 million UAH is required for participation

One of the main innovations of the procedure is the introduction of a security payment. To be included in the special list, a legal entity must transfer at least 5 million UAH to a non-budget account opened by the Recruitment Center in the Treasury and attach a document confirming the payment to the application. Without confirmation of the payment, the company will not be able to complete the inclusion procedure.

Required documents

Along with the application, the legal entity must provide information about its name, location, contact details, and director. It is also necessary to confirm compliance with all established requirements, including notifying the absence of sanctions, debts, bankruptcy, links with the aggressor state, and other circumstances that may be grounds for refusal.

After receiving the documents, the Recruitment Center conducts a verification within ten days and decides on including the company in the list or notifies about detected discrepancies. If the company corrects the deficiencies, it can resubmit the application.

Responsibilities of the contractor

After signing the state contract, the company must provide full support to the candidate even before their arrival in Ukraine. In particular, it organizes document processing, visa acquisition, insurance, purchase of travel documents, transportation, accommodation, and meals. Additionally, the contractor collects preliminary documents about the candidate, including copies of identity documents, information about citizenship or its absence, contact details, information about previous military or other relevant experience (if any), as well as medical documents and health status information.

At the same time, services for a specific candidate can only be provided after the Recruitment Center confirms that the person meets the requirements of the state contract.

Cases when the contract may be terminated

The resolution provides that the Recruitment Center has the right to unilaterally terminate the state contract with the company. Grounds may include providing false information about candidates, violating legal requirements, improper fulfillment of duties regarding document processing, transportation, accommodation, meals, insurance, or returning the candidate to the country from which they arrived.

Additionally, a separate ground will be if more than 10% of candidates accompanied by the company refuse to sign a military service contract within a year after the state contract is signed. The same rule will apply for each subsequent year of the contract if it is extended.

When the 5 million UAH will not be refunded

If the state contract is terminated on the grounds specified in the resolution, the security payment will remain in the non-budget account of the Recruitment Center. Subsequently, these funds will be transferred to a special registration account of the Recruitment Center in the Treasury and used to pay for the relevant services.

At the same time, the procedure also defines cases when the security payment is refundable. This is possible if the company was denied inclusion in the special list due to non-compliance with established requirements and did not resubmit the application, if the legal entity independently applied for exclusion from the list, or after proper fulfillment of the state contract. In such cases, the funds must be returned within ten days after receiving the relevant application in accordance with the procedure established by law.

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