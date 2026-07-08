In the UK, a judge mistook a lawyer for a client and expelled him from the hearing: how it all ended

The review showed that the judge unjustifiably removed the lawyer from the hearing.

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In England, District Judge Nicola Murphy was subjected to disciplinary action after she unjustifiably removed a lawyer from a court hearing. As a result, his client was left without legal representation during the case.

It is reported that the complaint was filed by the lawyer himself. He stated that the judge behaved "rudely, aggressively, and intimidated" him. According to him, she unjustifiably criticized his tone of communication, did not allow him to explain that he was representing his client’s interests, and then ordered him to leave the courtroom. Consequently, the hearing continued without the lawyer, and his client was left without legal representation.

The judge denied all accusations. She claimed that her actions were a response to what she perceived as disrespectful and intimidating behavior by the lawyer.

According to a JCIO representative, in her explanations the judge stated that she repeatedly warned the lawyer, but he, in her opinion, continued to challenge the authority of the court. That is why she decided to remove him from the hearing. The judge also emphasized that she was guided by the need to maintain order in the court and considerations of safety.

During the disciplinary review, an audio recording of the court hearing was listened to, reports Law Gazette. It was established that the conflict arose due to a misunderstanding at the beginning of the hearing. The court clerk introduced all present as "parties," which led the judge to initially mistakenly take the lawyer for a party to the case, rather than his representative.

After the lawyer explained that he was representing his client’s interests, the judge repeatedly criticized his tone of communication.

At the same time, the review found that the lawyer did not behave rudely or disrespectfully. The disciplinary body also concluded that the judge’s remarks, including her reference to a "zero tolerance" policy, were unfounded.

In conclusion, it was noted that the judge’s behavior was rude. The situation was further aggravated by the fact that the lawyer was removed from the courtroom in the presence of other participants in the process.

Considering that Nicola Murphy had no previous disciplinary sanctions, it was decided to issue her an official disciplinary warning for improper conduct.

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