16-Year-Old Teenager Without a Driver's Licence Stole Keys From His Mother and Went for a Ride in a BMW: How It All Ended

A minor took the car keys without permission and went on a trip with a 15-year-old friend; the case will be considered by the court.

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In Gdańsk, Poland, police stopped a BMW driven by a 16-year-old boy who did not possess a driver’s licence. It was discovered that the teenager had taken the car keys without permission while his mother was asleep, as reported by Trojmiasto.pl.

Officers from the Przymorze police station observed the BMW during a routine patrol and decided to pull it over for inspection.

The inspection revealed that the driver was a 16-year-old Gdańsk resident who lacked the mandatory driver’s licence. His passenger was a 15-year-old friend.

During the stop, police also determined that the vehicle did not have valid third-party liability insurance.

The parents of both boys arrived at the scene. In their presence, police administered an alcohol test to the 16-year-old driver.

The test confirmed that the teenager was sober.

During a conversation with the 16-year-old driver’s mother, police established that the boy had taken advantage of her sleep to take the car keys without her knowledge or consent.

Police compiled a report, which will be submitted to the Family and Juvenile Court. This court will determine the future course of action for the teenagers, who were released into their parents' custody following the incident.

Additionally, police notified the Insurance Guarantee Fund regarding the absence of mandatory third-party liability insurance for the vehicle.

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