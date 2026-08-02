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Electronic Cigarettes, IQOS, and Hookahs Are Also Prohibited: Where You Can Be Fined for Them

07:54, 2 August 2026
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The law extends the ban not only to regular cigarettes but also to electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and hookahs.
Electronic Cigarettes, IQOS, and Hookahs Are Also Prohibited: Where You Can Be Fined for Them
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In Ukraine, the right to life, health, safety, and a smoke-free environment is legally guaranteed. Smoking in prohibited areas incurs administrative liability, which may result in a warning or a fine. The penalty increases for repeat violations within a year.

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Fines for smoking

Article 175-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences stipulates administrative liability for smoking in prohibited places.

For a first offence, an individual may receive a warning or a fine ranging from 51 to 170 hryvnias.

Should the same violation be committed again within a year, the fine will be from 170 to 340 hryvnias.

Where smoking is prohibited in Ukraine

Article 13 of the Law of Ukraine "On Measures to Prevent and Reduce the Use of Tobacco Products and Their Harmful Effects on Public Health" prohibits the smoking, use, and consumption of tobacco products, related items, herbal smoking products, electronic cigarettes, devices for consuming tobacco products without combustion, and hookahs in public places.

Specifically, smoking is prohibited:

 

  • in elevators and phone booths;
  • in premises and on the territory of healthcare facilities;
  • in premises and on the territory of educational institutions;
  • in premises and on the territory of sports and physical fitness facilities and institutions of physical culture and sports;
  • in premises of catering establishments;
  • in premises of cultural institutions;
  • in premises of government bodies, other state institutions, and local self-government bodies;
  • in premises of enterprises, institutions, and organizations of all forms of ownership;
  • in premises of hotels and other accommodation facilities;
  • in dormitory premises;
  • on children’s playgrounds;
  • in common areas of residential buildings;
  • in underground passages;
  • in public transport used for passenger transportation, including taxis;
  • at railway stations and terminals;
  • at public transport stops.

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