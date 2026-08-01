Hungary Began Saving Electricity: Metro Will Slow Down, Parliament Will Be Left Without Lighting

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, Budapest is changing public transport operations, turning off decorative lighting, and preparing for possible outages.

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In Budapest, Hungary, measures are being introduced to conserve electricity due to the challenging energy situation. These include reducing the acceleration of metro trains and trams, replacing some trolleybuses with buses, and switching off the decorative lighting of the Parliament and other public buildings.

A new timetable will be implemented on Budapest’s metro and tram lines, which will see vehicles accelerate less intensively. Mayor Gergely Karácsony reported this, as published by HVG.

According to the Mayor, this change will extend travel times by a few minutes but is expected to save approximately 15 megawatt-hours of electricity daily.

Additionally, on certain routes during weekdays, modern diesel buses equipped with efficient air conditioning systems will operate in place of electric trolleybuses.

Mayor Karácsony stated that these measures are essential to alleviate the strain on the energy system.

"The Hungarian electricity supply system has not faced such a challenge for several decades, and we must prepare for it in the coming days. In such a tense situation, every energy saving, even the smallest, is necessary to avoid more serious supply interruptions," said Gergely Karácsony.

As a result of the current energy crisis, the decorative lighting of the Parliament building in Budapest will be switched off.

Furthermore, the decorative lighting of the Buda Castle buildings will be gradually discontinued by Monday.

On Saturday, the first unit of the Paks nuclear power plant was shut down again due to low water levels in the Danube.

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