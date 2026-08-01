  1. In the World

Hungary Began Saving Electricity: Metro Will Slow Down, Parliament Will Be Left Without Lighting

18:47, 1 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, Budapest is changing public transport operations, turning off decorative lighting, and preparing for possible outages.
Hungary Began Saving Electricity: Metro Will Slow Down, Parliament Will Be Left Without Lighting
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Budapest, Hungary, measures are being introduced to conserve electricity due to the challenging energy situation. These include reducing the acceleration of metro trains and trams, replacing some trolleybuses with buses, and switching off the decorative lighting of the Parliament and other public buildings.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

A new timetable will be implemented on Budapest’s metro and tram lines, which will see vehicles accelerate less intensively. Mayor Gergely Karácsony reported this, as published by HVG.

According to the Mayor, this change will extend travel times by a few minutes but is expected to save approximately 15 megawatt-hours of electricity daily.

Additionally, on certain routes during weekdays, modern diesel buses equipped with efficient air conditioning systems will operate in place of electric trolleybuses.

Mayor Karácsony stated that these measures are essential to alleviate the strain on the energy system.

"The Hungarian electricity supply system has not faced such a challenge for several decades, and we must prepare for it in the coming days. In such a tense situation, every energy saving, even the smallest, is necessary to avoid more serious supply interruptions," said Gergely Karácsony.

As a result of the current energy crisis, the decorative lighting of the Parliament building in Budapest will be switched off.

Furthermore, the decorative lighting of the Buda Castle buildings will be gradually discontinued by Monday.

On Saturday, the first unit of the Paks nuclear power plant was shut down again due to low water levels in the Danube.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

14:50, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]