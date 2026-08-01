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In Poland, a 76-year-old man was detained for attacking a Ukrainian citizen and beating her on the head with a stick

21:45, 1 August 2026
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In Poland, a 76-year-old man was detained for attacking a Ukrainian citizen and beating her on the head with a stick
In Poland, a 76-year-old man was detained for attacking a Ukrainian citizen and beating her on the head with a stick
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Police officers in Gdynia detained a Polish citizen suspected of attacking a Ukrainian citizen. According to TVN24, the man struck the woman twice on the back of the head with a wooden walking stick, then fled the scene.

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The attack occurred on Thursday around 3:30 PM on the stairs of Zheliazna Street in Gdynia.

According to Sergeant Marek Kobyalko from the Gdynia police press service, it was preliminarily established that an unknown man struck the woman twice on the back of the head with a wooden cane.

The publication Trojmiasto.pl released a video from the scene. In the recording, the victim, who had blood on her head, said she did not see the attacker because he attacked her from behind. According to her, the blows were very strong.

After the attack, the man left the scene and went in an unknown direction.

Law enforcement officers worked at the scene, conducting an examination with the participation of a forensic medical expert and collecting necessary evidence.

The 40-year-old Ukrainian citizen was hospitalized. After undergoing the necessary examinations, she was discharged from the hospital. Police reported that her life is not in danger.

Investigators from the criminal police department in Gdynia identified and detained a 76-year-old Polish citizen suspected of committing the attack. According to law enforcement, he struck the woman twice on the head with a wooden cane and then fled.

The Gdynia District Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal case for bodily injury.

The police of the Pomeranian Voivodeship noted that so far, the investigation results do not indicate that the attack was motivated by national hatred. Further procedural actions are ongoing in the case.

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