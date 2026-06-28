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46 People Died on Ukraine's Water Bodies in a Week, Including 19 Children — State Emergency Service

19:55, 28 June 2026
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Rescuers warn of a sharp increase in fatal cases during the summer swimming season.
46 People Died on Ukraine's Water Bodies in a Week, Including 19 Children — State Emergency Service
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Summer is a time for rest, but at the same time, it is a period of increased danger on the water. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 46 people died on the country's water bodies this week, including 19 children.

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Ukrainians are advised to rest only in specially equipped and safe swimming areas, stay within zones marked by buoys, and choose to swim accompanied by relatives or friends.

Rescuers also recommend diving only in checked and familiar places, using specially designated and serviceable swimming equipment, and emphasize that swimming under the influence of alcohol is deadly dangerous.

Special attention is given to the safety of children. The State Emergency Service stresses the necessity of constant supervision of children near water and entrusting their care only to responsible adults.

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