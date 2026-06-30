Heat can lead to heart attack and heat stroke: doctors explained who is at greatest risk

Medics warn that extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even increase the risk of a heart attack.

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Periods of extreme heat can negatively affect the health of any person, but for certain categories of the population, they pose a special danger. Medics recommend that elderly people, infants, young children, and other vulnerable groups take additional safety measures during high temperatures.

How heat affects the body

When body temperature rises, blood vessels dilate. This leads to a decrease in blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder to pump blood throughout the body.

This can cause mild symptoms, including itchy heat rash or swelling of the feet.

At the same time, the body loses fluids and salts through sweating, disrupting their balance.

Combined with low blood pressure, this can lead to heat exhaustion.

Its main symptoms are:

dizziness;

nausea;

fainting;

confusion;

muscle cramps;

headache;

heavy sweating;

fatigue.

If blood pressure drops too much, the risk of a heart attack increases.

Why the body reacts this way to heat

Medics note that the human body constantly tries to maintain an internal temperature of about 37°C regardless of whether a person is in cold or hot conditions.

It is at this temperature that the body functions most efficiently.

However, as air temperature rises, maintaining this balance becomes increasingly difficult. To cool down, the body dilates more blood vessels near the skin surface and increases sweating.

How to protect yourself during heat

Experts recommend paying special attention to people who have difficulty tolerating high temperatures, including:

elderly people;

people with chronic illnesses;

those living alone.

They also advise:

keeping rooms cool by closing curtains on the sunny side;

drinking enough water and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption;

avoiding direct sunlight from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM;

staying in the shade, using sunscreen with a high SPF, and wearing a wide-brimmed hat;

avoiding physical exertion during the hottest hours;

carrying water during trips.

Those planning to swim in rivers or open water bodies are advised to pay attention to warning signs and consider possible hidden dangers.

It is also emphasized that children, infants, or pets should never be left in a locked car.

What to do in case of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

If a person shows signs of heat exhaustion, specialists recommend:

moving them to a cool place;

laying them down and slightly elevating their legs;

giving plenty of water or rehydration drinks;

cooling the skin with cool water, fanning, or applying cold compresses to the neck and armpits.

If the condition does not improve within 30 minutes, there is a risk of heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.

With heat stroke, a person may stop sweating despite severe overheating, body temperature can exceed 40°C, and seizures or loss of consciousness may occur. In such cases, emergency medical help must be called immediately.

Who is at greatest risk

The hardest hit by heat are:

elderly people;

patients with cardiovascular diseases;

people with diabetes;

children;

people with limited mobility;

people with dementia or other brain diseases;

homeless people;

residents of apartments on upper floors of buildings.

Can medications increase the risk

Yes. At the same time, doctors recommend not stopping prescribed medications but instead paying closer attention to water balance and avoiding overheating.

In particular, diuretics increase fluid loss and can worsen dehydration.

Blood pressure medications combined with natural blood vessel dilation during heat can cause dangerous drops in blood pressure.

Some drugs for epilepsy and Parkinson's disease reduce sweating, making it harder for the body to cool down.

Additionally, medications like lithium or statins can become more concentrated in the blood due to significant fluid loss, increasing the risk of side effects.

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