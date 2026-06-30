Three temperature records were recorded in Kyiv region in one day

Record high air temperatures were recorded at meteorological stations in Chornobyl, Piskivka, and Vyshhorod.

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On June 29, three temperature records were recorded in Kyiv region. This was reported by the Borys Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory.

At the Chornobyl meteorological station, the maximum air temperature reached +34.6°C, exceeding the previous record for this day. It was set on June 29, 1963, and was +34.4°C.

At the Piskivka meteorological station, the temperature rose to +36.6°C. The previous maximum, recorded on June 29, 1963, was +34.8°C.

Another temperature record was recorded at the United Hydrometeorological Station in Vyshhorod, where the air warmed up to +34.9°C. The previous record for June 29 was set in 2022 and was +33.8°C.

Thus, historical maximum air temperatures for June 29 were updated simultaneously at three meteorological stations in Kyiv region.

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