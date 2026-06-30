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In Kyiv, a 'middleman' involved in military registration schemes was exposed, offering removal from wanted lists and deferments for $20,000

18:25, 30 June 2026
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The offender assured clients of the possibility to resolve issues through alleged official connections.
In Kyiv, a 'middleman' involved in military registration schemes was exposed, offering removal from wanted lists and deferments for $20,000
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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers uncovered an illegal scheme related to offers for a reward to influence decisions regarding military registration and service. According to the investigation, the suspect presented himself as a person with "connections" in government structures and offered to resolve various issues for significant sums of money.

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As reported by the National Police, the offender sought potential "clients" through acquaintances, using so-called "word of mouth." During conversations, he referred to an alleged authority gained in the past when he worked as deputy head of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv.

In communication, the man assured that he had the ability to resolve any issues and emphasized his supposed connections in government institutions, particularly in certain territorial recruitment centers of the capital.

According to operational information, the suspect set different "rates" depending on the service:

  • removal from wanted lists for violations of military registration rules — from $2,000 to $5,000;
  • arranging reservations or deferments — from $9,000 to $20,000;
  • arranging "unfitness" due to health conditions — over $20,000.

Internal security operatives of the National Police documented the illegal activities of the capital's "middleman."

Currently, investigators have notified him of suspicion under part 3 of article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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