Ukraine received another 3.9 billion EUR from the EU: funds will be directed to drones and defense needs

The funds will be allocated to finance priority defense needs.

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An additional 3.9 billion EUR from the European Union has been received into the special fund of the State Budget of Ukraine. This was reported by the government.

The funds will be directed to financing priority defense needs, including the production of Ukrainian drones, strengthening the capabilities of the defense-industrial complex, and ensuring urgent deliveries for frontline needs.

The government emphasized that this is the first tranche of defense support under the new financial instrument Ukraine Support Loan.

On June 25, 3.2 billion EUR were received into the state budget for budgetary support under the same loan. Thus, the total amount of funds Ukraine has received under this instrument amounts to 7 billion EUR.

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