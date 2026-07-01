Ice in drinks in summer can be dangerous: what doctors warn about

Ice in drinks during the summer heat can pose a health risk if it is made from poor-quality water or with sanitary violations.

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In hot weather, many people add ice to water, lemonades, coffee, or other drinks, but doctors emphasize that under certain conditions it can pose a health risk. Most often, the danger is not related to the ice itself, but to the quality of the water, storage conditions, and too rapid cooling of the body.

Experts note that ice does not destroy bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms if they are already present in the water. Freezing only suspends their activity, and after melting, they can become active again. That is why it is recommended to use only safe drinking or boiled water to make ice.

Special attention should be paid to ice of unknown origin, which may be used in establishments if it is made from poor-quality water or with sanitary violations.

Cleanliness of ice molds is important

Containers and molds for freezing require regular washing. If they are not cleaned for a long time, bacteria, fungi, and foreign odors can accumulate, which later get into drinks.

Doctors also advise storing ice separately from raw meat, fish, and other products to avoid cross-contamination.

Too cold drinks can worsen well-being

After prolonged exposure to heat, very cold drinks with a large amount of ice can cause sharp vascular spasms, sore throat, headache, or stomach discomfort. People with chronic throat, gastrointestinal, and dental diseases are especially advised to be cautious.

Doctors recommend not quenching thirst with icy drinks immediately after significant overheating of the body, but to drink cool water in small sips.

Increased caution should be observed by children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weakened immunity. For these groups, it is especially important to use only safe ice made from quality drinking water.

How to use ice safely

Doctors recommend making ice only from drinking or boiled water, regularly washing freezing molds, not storing ice near raw products, and not consuming excessively cold drinks immediately after being under the scorching sun.

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