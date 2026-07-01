Cash withdrawal and card payment limits from July 1: what applies in Ukraine and abroad

A limit on cash withdrawals applies within the territory of Ukraine.

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From July 1, 2026, Ukrainian banks continue to operate under the current National Bank rules regarding cash and payment card operations. Military currency restrictions remain unchanged, the NBU reminded.

What limits apply

Within Ukraine, account holders in hryvnia or foreign currency can withdraw cash up to 100,000 UAH per day (or the equivalent amount in foreign currency).

At the same time, there are no restrictions on cashless payments in hryvnia.

Limits for hryvnia cards abroad

For hryvnia payment cards opened in Ukrainian banks, the following restrictions are set:

cash withdrawals at ATMs — up to 12,500 UAH (or equivalent) within seven calendar days;

cashless payment for goods and services — up to 100,000 UAH (or equivalent) per month.

What restrictions apply to foreign currency cards

For foreign currency payment cards opened in Ukrainian banks, the following limits apply:

cash withdrawals abroad — up to 100,000 UAH (or equivalent) per day;

payment for watches, jewelry, precious stones, metals, coins, and stamps — up to 100,000 UAH per month;

payment for services of agents and real estate managers abroad — up to 500,000 UAH per month.

At the same time, other cashless payments with foreign currency cards of Ukrainian banks in the retail network abroad can be made without restrictions.

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