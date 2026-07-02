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Military pension at risk: which documents need to be checked before leaving service

18:43, 2 July 2026
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In case of calculation errors, the decision can be reviewed or appealed in court.
Military pension at risk: which documents need to be checked before leaving service
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The right to a military pension depends not only on the length of service but also on the correctly calculated and documented years of service. The Sumy Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support recommends that servicemen check all documents before discharge to avoid problems with pension assignment.

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Years of service may include contract service, military service during mobilization, conscript service, certain periods of combat missions, as well as service under special conditions. In some cases, the law provides for preferential calculation of service length, which can affect both the right to retire and the pension amount.

Before discharge, servicemen are advised to check orders of enlistment and discharge, extracts from personal files, military ID, certificates from military units, archival documents, as well as confirmation of participation in combat actions and performance of special tasks.

If after discharge it turns out that part of the service was not counted towards the length of service, it is necessary to obtain an official explanation, collect additional supporting documents, and submit an application for recalculation. If needed, such a decision can be appealed administratively or in court.

The Territorial Center emphasizes that even a few months of uncounted service can affect both the right to receive a military pension and the amount of future pension payments.

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