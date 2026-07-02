In Ukraine, 39 thousand more individual entrepreneurs were opened than closed in half a year — which sector is growing the most actively

The number of new registrations remained almost stable, while the number of closures decreased by 36% compared to the same period in 2025.

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During the first two quarters of 2026, an increase in the number of individual entrepreneurs was recorded in Ukraine: 39,214 more entrepreneurs were opened than ceased activity.

As analysts from Opendatabot indicate, during this period 141,472 entrepreneurs registered businesses, while 102,258 individual entrepreneurs closed theirs. The number of new registrations remained almost stable, while the number of closures decreased by 36% compared to the same period in 2025.

The largest net increase was recorded in the education sector (+3,902 entrepreneurs) and retail trade (+3,596). Also among the leaders were postal and courier activities (+2,558), real estate operations (+2,504), and wholesale trade (+2,391).

At the same time, a decrease in entrepreneurial activity occurred in the computer and equipment repair sector (–365 entrepreneurs), as well as in the segments of security services, telecommunications, waste collection, and wood processing.

By region, the largest increase in the number of individual entrepreneurs was recorded in Kyiv (+5,058), Dnipropetrovsk (+4,284), Lviv (+4,254), Kyiv region (+3,756), and Odesa (+2,955) oblasts.

Conversely, a decline in entrepreneurial activity was observed in Donetsk (–569), Kherson (–293), and Luhansk (–93) oblasts.

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