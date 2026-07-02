In Lviv, a man who opened fire on the street and then threatened a girl with a shotgun was detained

A former serviceman fired about nine shots into the air and fled.

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In Lviv, police detained a man who arranged a shooting and threatened a girl with a weapon. This was reported by the Lviv region police.

On July 1, around 23:30, a message was received on the special line "102" that an unknown person fired about nine shots into the air from a shotgun on Shevchenko Street, then got into a Chrysler Grand Voyager and drove towards Yavoriv.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting. Later, the police received information that in the village of Birky, the driver of the same car threatened a girl with a weapon.

Operatives, investigators from Police Department No. 1 of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, other police units of Lviv region, and patrol officers were immediately involved in the search for the offender.

The law enforcement officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be a 40-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia region, a former serviceman.

Within a few hours, the police found and detained the man under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During the search of the detainee's car, law enforcement officers found and seized a pump-action shotgun and ammunition for it.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism committed with the use of weapons.

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