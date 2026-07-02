Germany wants to allow compulsory call-up of reservists for military training without their consent

The government approved a bill aimed at strengthening the military reserve system and accelerating mobilization in case of threat.

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The German government has approved a bill aimed at strengthening the Bundeswehr's military reserve system. The document provides for the possibility of compulsory call-up of reservists for training so that the country can mobilize forces faster in case of a worsening security situation in Europe. Reuters reports on this.

Germany plans to increase the size of its military reserve to at least 200,000 people by the middle of the next decade, as well as raise the number of active-duty military personnel to at least 260,000.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has repeatedly stated that the country must be "ready for war" and enhance its ability to quickly mobilize forces in the event of a large-scale military conflict in Europe.

One of the key changes in the bill is the removal of the requirement to obtain consent from both the reservist and their employer for the call-up to training. At the same time, the military department plans to make reserve service more attractive and increase the notice period for employers about the call-up of employees.

The German Ministry of Defense notes that the bill is intended to ensure proper training of reservists and their readiness for rapid deployment if NATO requires operational mobilization of German forces. The ministry emphasizes that given the current security situation in Europe, relying solely on voluntary participation of reservists is no longer sufficient.

The parliament is expected to consider the bill after the summer recess. The Ministry of Defense hopes the law will come into effect early next year.

After the bill was published in May, it was positively received by the German Reservists Association. At the same time, the German business lobby DIHK advocated for increasing the notice period for employers about the call-up of reservists to at least three months instead of the eight weeks provided by the document.

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