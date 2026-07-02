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A SES helicopter was deployed to eliminate the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv

09:36, 2 July 2026
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A part of a nine-story building was destroyed in the Darnytskyi district, SES is currently working on rescuing people from the rubble.
A SES helicopter was deployed to eliminate the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv
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In Kyiv, search and rescue operations continue at the sites of destruction caused by the Russian strike in a multi-story building and private residential houses in the Darnytskyi district. It should be noted that part of a nine-story building was destroyed in the Darnytskyi district. SES is currently working on rescuing people from the rubble.

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The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, is coordinating the rescue operations at the site of the elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike on a residential building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

According to him, the total number of deaths in Kyiv has increased to 13 people. At this location, the death of 1 person has been confirmed, but there is information about at least 6 more missing persons.

Thanks to the rescue operation of the Main Department of SES of Ukraine in Kyiv, 7 people were freed from the ruins. A total of 17 people have been rescued at this location.

The minister said that a minute of silence is periodically announced to hear signs from people who may be under the rubble. Special equipment – vibrophones – is used, which can even hear a heartbeat.

Almost 500 rescuers and 96 units of fire-rescue and special SES equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

The report states that more than 20 residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged due to the shelling.

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