Received a payment for Independence Day: can social assistance be reduced because of this

Whether the payment for Independence Day will be a reason to reduce the basic social assistance.

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Ukrainians who plan to apply for basic social assistance are concerned whether the one-time cash payment for Ukraine's Independence Day will affect the amount of future support. Current rules provide a separate procedure for calculating family income, and not all received funds are taken into account when assigning assistance. In particular, the legislation establishes an exception for certain one-time payments.

Is the Independence Day payment taken into account when assigning basic social assistance?

The amount of basic social assistance is determined as the difference between the total basic amount for each family member and the average monthly total family income. This mechanism is provided by paragraph 21 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated March 25, 2025, No. 371 "Some issues of implementing the experimental project on providing basic social assistance."

The average monthly total family income is the income of all family members calculated on average per month. To determine it, incomes received during the three months preceding the month prior to the month of application for assistance are taken into account.

How is the average monthly total family income calculated?

When assigning basic social assistance, the average monthly total income is determined according to the Procedure for calculating the average monthly total family (household) income for all types of state social assistance, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated July 22, 2020, No. 632 "Some issues of paying state social assistance."

This Procedure defines which types of income are considered and which are not.

Is the cash payment for Independence Day included in the family income?

According to paragraph 7 of the mentioned Procedure, one-time payments received during one calendar year are not included in the average monthly total family income.

Such payments include the cash payment for Ukraine's Independence Day.

Therefore, when determining eligibility for basic social assistance and calculating its amount, the payment for Ukraine's Independence Day is not included in the average monthly total family income and does not affect the amount of this social support.

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