Lost suitcase at the airport: what tourists should do to get their luggage back faster

Luggage is considered lost after 21 days, and during this time compensation can be claimed for purchasing necessary travel items.

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Traveling by plane can be stressful for many tourists. Besides going through security and checking in luggage, passengers sometimes face the problem when their suitcase does not appear on the baggage claim belt after arrival. Losing luggage during a trip can seriously spoil the vacation, especially if the passenger does not know how to act properly in such a situation. However, there is no need to panic — there is a certain algorithm that will help find the belongings faster.

According to a travel expert, the most important actions are those taken immediately after discovering the suitcase is missing. The speed of luggage search depends on how the tourist behaves at the airport.

If the passenger is sure that their suitcase did not arrive with the flight, the first thing to do is to contact the airline representative before leaving the airport.

Do not leave the airport premises or postpone solving the problem. Such a delay can complicate the search for luggage and affect the claim process.

At airports, suitcases are often moved, inspected, or may accidentally be sent on the wrong route. The sooner you report the disappearance, the easier it will be to determine the location of the luggage.

After contacting the airline, you need to fill out a lost luggage report, providing detailed information about the suitcase.

Before the flight, it is also advisable to photograph your luggage. The report should include not only the color and size of the suitcase but also the brand and any distinctive features that will help distinguish it from others.

You also need to leave your contact details and address. Airlines often deliver found luggage to hotels free of charge, but this should be clarified immediately.

According to international regulations, luggage is considered lost after 21 days of disappearance. During this time, the passenger can claim compensation for necessary items that had to be purchased to continue the trip.

As previously reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Europe this summer was again gripped by extreme heat, complicating tourists' travels. Record high temperatures were recorded in France and Spain, where the so-called "heat dome" made being outdoors dangerous for health.

Against this background, many travelers refuse traditional vacations in southern Europe. However, as notes a tourism expert, there are still places on the continent with fresh and comfortable microclimates.