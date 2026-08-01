Sleeping Next to a Smartphone on Charge Can Be Dangerous — Main Health Risks

One common mistake is sleeping with a smartphone under the pillow, which hinders heat dissipation and can lead to overheating.

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Many people leave their smartphones charging next to the bed overnight. Generally, this practice is considered safe, but only if basic device usage rules are followed.

As experts report, modern smartphones are equipped with protection systems against overheating, overload, and overcharging, so the likelihood of fire is low. However, the risk cannot be completely ruled out, especially when using damaged or uncertified chargers.

One of the most common mistakes is placing the phone under a pillow or blanket while charging. This complicates heat dissipation, causing the device to overheat.

Apple also recommends not sleeping on the smartphone, charger, or cable, and not covering them with a pillow, blanket, or body while connected to the power supply.

Another potential danger is damage to the cable or connector if accidentally pressed or bent during sleep. In some cases, this can lead to a short circuit.

To minimize risks, specialists advise:

charging the smartphone only on a hard open surface;

not covering the device with fabric, pillow, or blanket;

keeping the phone at a small distance from the sleeping area;

using only high-quality and certified chargers.

If the battery overheats excessively, deforms, or the smartphone starts to malfunction during charging, usage should be stopped and a service center contacted.