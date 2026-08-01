A new natural location for rare birds opened at Kyiv Zoo

Special canopies were also installed to protect the birds from the sun and bad weather.

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A new spacious aviary for the common pheasant, wood pigeon, and gray crane has opened at the Kyiv Zoo. The new exhibit was arranged in the Lower Park, creating conditions for the birds that are as close to natural as possible.

Green bushes, flowers, and grasses were planted on the aviary grounds, and a pond with a fountain was also arranged. For the comfort of the birds, wooden trunks and stumps, feeders, drinkers, and special canopies that protect from the sun and bad weather were installed.

Everyone is welcome to visit the new aviary. It is located in the Lower Park of Kyiv Zoo.

The zoo administration reminds that visitor entry is open until 5:00 PM, and staying on the premises is allowed until 6:30 PM. Guests are also urged to follow safety rules and immediately proceed to shelter during air raid alarms.