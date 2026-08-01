Contracted servicemen can travel abroad: in which cases it is allowed

Leave and official business trips are the only cases when contracted servicemen are allowed to travel outside Ukraine.

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Servicemen serving under contract are not deprived of the right to travel outside Ukraine. However, this can only be done in cases explicitly provided for by law and after undergoing the established approval procedure. Separate requirements for document processing and obtaining permits apply for each basis.

When a contracted serviceman can travel abroad

Current legislation provides that servicemen serving under contract may cross the state border in two main cases.

The first is during annual or other leave. For this, it is necessary to obtain the commander’s permission and properly process all required documents.

The second basis is an official business trip if the performance of official duties requires the serviceman to be outside Ukraine.

Procedure for arranging travel

Each case of a serviceman traveling abroad is arranged in accordance with the procedure established by law. A mandatory condition is obtaining all necessary approvals and processing documents provided for the specific basis of travel.

Thus, the right of contracted servicemen to travel outside Ukraine is not unconditional and is exercised only in the presence of grounds defined by law and after completing the appropriate processing procedure.

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