From which day is the childcare allowance assigned until the child reaches one year of age

The recipient of the allowance must use the received funds for childcare until the child reaches one year of age exclusively for the purchase of goods and services in non-cash form.

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The childcare allowance until the child reaches one year of age is assigned from the day following the expiration of the medical certificate or the payment of the allowance related to pregnancy and childbirth and until the child reaches one year of age, provided that the application for such allowance was submitted no later than the last day of the sixth month after the child’s first birthday. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

"Such allowance is assigned until the month the child reaches one year of age inclusive.

Exception. The childcare allowance until the child reaches one year of age is assigned to another legal representative of the child (except foster parents, guardians, and representatives of institutions performing guardianship or custodial functions) from the day they acquire the right to represent the child’s interests according to the law, which is confirmed by documentation," the Pension Fund stated.

In all cases, the allowance is assigned no earlier than 01.01.2026.

If the application for the allowance is submitted after the right to it arises, the payment is made in a lump sum in the amount determined for each month for all months starting from the month the right to the allowance arose until the month the child reaches one year of age inclusive.

For what needs can the received funds be used?

The recipient of the allowance must use the received funds for childcare until the child reaches one year of age exclusively for the purchase of goods and services in non-cash form from legal entities and individual entrepreneurs registered according to the law and whose acquiring bank has established specific Merchant Category Codes (MCC), including codes: 5641 – children’s clothing, 5651 – family clothing, 5411 – grocery stores, supermarkets, 5451 – retail sale of dairy products, 5912 – pharmacies, 5941 – sporting goods stores, 5942 – bookstores, 5945 – toy stores, 7991 – museums and exhibitions, 8011 – general practitioners, hospitals – 8062, childcare services – 8351.

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