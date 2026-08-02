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Repeatedly drove under the influence: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced to administrative arrest and a three-year driving ban

23:30, 2 August 2026
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A driver who repeatedly drove a vehicle under the influence of alcohol within a year was found guilty by the Mizhhiria District Court and sentenced to 10 days of administrative arrest.
Repeatedly drove under the influence: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced to administrative arrest and a three-year driving ban
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The Mizhhiria District Court of Zakarpattia region found a resident of Khust district guilty of repeatedly driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol within a year. By court decision, the offender was sentenced to 10 days of administrative arrest and deprived of the right to drive vehicles for three years. This was reported by the court. 

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The court established that on June 16, 2026, in the village of Kolochava, the man was driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. A roadside breathalyzer test showed 2.45 ‰ of alcohol, which is more than 12 times the permissible limit.

The offense was committed repeatedly within a year after the driver was held administratively liable for driving under the influence.

During the case consideration, the individual failed to appear in court twice despite proper notification of the date, time, and place of the hearings. Considering the requirements of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, the court reviewed the case in his absence.

Examining the case materials, results of the sobriety test, video recordings from police body cameras, and other evidence, the court concluded that the offender’s guilt was fully proven.

During the trial, it was also established that the man was driving an unregistered motorcycle, did not have a driver’s license, and had already been deprived of the right to drive vehicles. He was separately held administratively liable for these violations.

When choosing the type of administrative penalty, the court took into account the repeat offense, the high level of intoxication, systematic disregard for the law, and the increased danger such actions pose to other road users. The ruling emphasized that driving under the influence is one of the most dangerous traffic violations, creating a real threat to life and health.

At the same time, the court did not apply paid confiscation of the vehicle. The case materials did not contain evidence that the motorcycle belonged to the offender or another person, the owner was not identified during the case, and the vehicle was not seized by police as a measure to secure proceedings. Under these circumstances, the court saw no legal grounds for applying this additional administrative penalty.

As a result of the case review, the court found the man guilty of an administrative offense under part two of article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and sentenced him to 10 days of administrative arrest with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years without paid confiscation of the vehicle.

Additionally, the offender was obliged to pay the court fee. The court’s ruling has not yet come into legal force (case No. 309/2460/26).

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