50 days left until the completion of the simplified return program after SZCH — Ministry of Defense

Military personnel after SZCH will be able to choose from over 70 units.

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Military personnel in SZCH have 50 days left until the completion of the simplified return program. This was reminded by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mstyslav Banik.

“I hope this post reaches those who need it now. Those whose SZCH was recorded up to and including June 12, 2026, and who want to return.

There are 50 days left until the completion of the simplified return program after SZCH. Make the right decision by September 20,” he said.

A person will be able to:

- Choose a new military unit from the list of over 70 effective units.

- Without BREZs — you arrive directly to the military unit.

- At the same time, there is no need to contact the previous unit.

- Indicate the desired service direction, previous experience, and skills. All this is taken into account by recruiters when selecting a position for you.

“Everyone had their reasons to go into SZCH.

Now you have a chance to return to your fight. We are not here to judge you; instead, over 70 of the most effective units are ready to accept you,” he added.

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