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The Second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Received the Levko Lukyanenko Award

20:49, 28 June 2026
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The ceremony took place within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada on the occasion of the Constitution anniversary.
The Second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Received the Levko Lukyanenko Award
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The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented a state award to the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma. The ceremony took place during the solemn session of parliament on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesperson of the second president Darka Olefir.

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Leonid Kuchma was awarded the honorary award of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine — the Badge "For Service to the Ukrainian People" named after Levko Lukyanenko. This distinction is awarded for a personal contribution to strengthening statehood and sovereignty of Ukraine, protecting national interests, developing civil society, and conscientious work.

In his speech, Leonid Kuchma recalled the events of June 1996, when the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Constitution of Ukraine, which became the foundation of the modern legal system of the state.

"Throughout my long life, I have spoken under this dome about the Constitution of Ukraine more than once. In June 1996, when the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first Basic Law of our state, it was a manifestation of unity of our political community. Different, in some respects completely opposing political forces managed to reach an understanding. This is how the Constitution was born," said Kuchma.

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