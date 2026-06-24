The High Qualification Commission of Judges recommends the High Council of Justice to appoint Dina Stelmakh as a judge of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City District Court

The High Qualification Commission of Judges supported the candidacy of Dina Stelmakh for the position of judge in Khmelnytskyi region.

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The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine has decided to recommend Dina Stelmakh for appointment as a judge of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City District Court of Khmelnytskyi region.

Dina Stelmakh has a solid professional career in the judicial system. In 2006, she graduated from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv with a degree in "Law." In 2011, she completed her studies at the Institute for Training Professional Judges of the National University "Odessa Law Academy."

On May 18, 2012, Dina Stelmakh was appointed as a judge of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City District Court of Khmelnytskyi region for a term of five years. Currently, Dina Stelmakh continues to hold this position but does not administer justice due to the expiration of her term of office.

Based on the results of the qualification assessment for compliance with the position held, Dina Stelmakh scored 770.375 points. The High Qualification Commission of Judges unanimously supported her candidacy and decided to submit a recommendation to the High Council of Justice to appoint Dina Stelmakh as a judge of the Kamianets-Podilskyi City District Court of Khmelnytskyi region.

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