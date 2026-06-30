Mykolaiv Court of Appeal to Receive Two New Judges: The High Council of Justice Submitted a Nomination to the President

The High Council of Justice supported two judges for positions at the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal – Alla Kruglikova and Aliona Temnikova.

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The High Council of Justice submitted a nomination to the President of Ukraine for the appointment of two judges to the positions of judges of the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal.

The nomination concerns the appointment of Alla Kruglikova and Aliona Temnikova.

Candidate Alla Kruglikova explained the origin of savings amounting to 750,000 UAH

Alla Kruglikova obtained a higher legal education in 2008 at the Odessa National Law Academy, specializing in "Jurisprudence," with the qualification of Master of Law.

By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated September 24, 2016, she was appointed as a judge of the Komunarsky District Court of Zaporizhzhia for a term of five years. In May 2024, by the President's Decree, she was reappointed to the same position.

At the time of participating in the competition, her judicial experience exceeded seven years. She has not been subject to disciplinary liability.

The Public Integrity Council drew attention to certain nuances in the candidate's declarations (use of Russian-language names of administrative-territorial units, formation of cash savings in 2024, and lack of information about income from the sale of a land plot). The candidate provided detailed explanations for each point, which were taken into account during the evaluation.

Based on the dossier review and interview results, Alla Kruglikova scored 724.73 points, which was the basis for recognizing her as capable of administering justice in the appellate general court.

Judge Aliona Temnikova explained trips to the territory of the Russian Federation in 2015

Aliona Temnikova graduated with honors in 2007 from the Luhansk State University of Internal Affairs, specializing in "Jurisprudence."

She has significant judicial experience—over 13 years. She was appointed judge of the Kamyanobridsky District Court of Luhansk (2012), later transferred to the Zavodskyi District Court of Mykolaiv. In 2019, she was appointed to this position indefinitely.

The Public Integrity Council noted two trips by the candidate to the territory of the Russian Federation in 2015 (due to family and personal circumstances amid the occupation of Luhansk) and the cost of a garage purchased in Mykolaiv.

The candidate provided detailed explanations regarding the 2015 trips (court transfer due to occupation, the need to collect documents and visit relatives' graves, as well as to assist a seriously ill grandfather). The garage's cost is confirmed by the contract and appraisal—33,958 UAH.

Based on the evaluation results, Aliona Temnikova scored 765.59 points, confirming her ability to administer justice in the appellate court.

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