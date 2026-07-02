Four More Judges Have Left Their Positions: The High Council of Justice Reviewed Resignation Applications

The High Council of Justice approved the resignation applications of four judges from local general and appellate courts.

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The High Council of Justice reviewed materials regarding the dismissal of judges from their positions under general circumstances due to their submission of resignation applications. The Council approved all four applications and dismissed from their positions:

Lyudmyla Samus — judge of the Desniansky District Court of Chernihiv city;

Volodymyr Vorobyov — judge of the Amur-Nyzhnodniprovskyi District Court of Dnipro city;

Valentyna Danyliuk — judge of the Volyn Appellate Court;

Volodymyr Soprun — judge of the Vinnytsia Appellate Court.

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", on June 30, 2026, the High Council of Justice resumed the review and dismissed judge Eduard Sinitsyn and two other colleagues upon their resignation.

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