Question about motivation, pressure, and official housing: Nataliya Doroshenko approved as a judge to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC

The High Council of Justice supported the appointment of Nataliya Doroshenko to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC and will submit a proposal to the President.

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The High Council of Justice reviewed the materials regarding the submission to the President of Ukraine on the appointment of judges and decided to submit a proposal to appoint Nataliya Doroshenko as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

About the candidate to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC

Nataliya Doroshenko, a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1969. In 1995, she graduated from the Ukrainian State Law Academy with a full higher education degree in Law.

By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated April 3, 2017, she was appointed as a judge of the administrative court with an indefinite term. She has over 16 years of judicial experience. Before her appointment as a judge, she worked as an investigator in law enforcement agencies and as a lawyer.

Nataliya Doroshenko successfully passed the competition announced by the High Qualification Commission of Judges on June 3, 2025, and received the Commission's recommendation.

Questions from the members of the High Council of Justice and the candidate's explanations

During the meeting, members of the High Council of Justice asked Nataliya Doroshenko a number of questions, to which she gave detailed and reasoned answers.

Main topics of discussion:

Motivation for participating in the competition

The candidate explained that having significant experience in administrative justice, she decided to change jurisdiction and apply her knowledge in the field of anti-corruption. She emphasized that in wartime conditions, there is a particularly acute need for effective work of anti-corruption bodies and the court. She also noted her previous experience as an investigator and lawyer in criminal cases.

Challenges in transitioning to criminal jurisdiction

Nataliya Doroshenko acknowledged that the biggest challenge will be a complete reorientation to criminal proceedings but expressed confidence in her abilities due to her existing experience.

Participation in local elections in 2006

The candidate explained that she participated in the elections to the Rivne Regional Council before being appointed a judge (in 2010 she was already working as a judge and considered electoral disputes).

Potential pressure and criticism

Nataliya Doroshenko noted that as an administrative court judge, she constantly works with authorities and is therefore accustomed to pressure and criticism.

Official housing

Member of the High Council of Justice Serhiy Burlakov asked Nataliya Doroshenko if she plans to receive official housing if appointed. The candidate replied that she is not currently considering this issue as there is no final decision on the appointment yet. If the opportunity arises, she will consider it but supports the rational use of budget funds.

Preventive measures (bail)

In response to a question about the practice of setting bail, the candidate emphasized that the Criminal Procedure Code does not tie the amount of bail to the amount of damage caused. Each case should be considered individually. She does not support the opinion that bail amounts in the HACC are too high if they correspond to the circumstances of the case.

After the discussion, the rapporteur proposed to submit a proposal to the President of Ukraine to appoint Nataliya Doroshenko as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

The High Council of Justice unanimously supported the proposal (16 votes "for", 0 "against").

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