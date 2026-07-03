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The High Council of Justice recommended appointing five new judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court: what is known about them

09:00, 3 July 2026
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The High Council of Justice reviewed candidates and will submit five nominations to the President of Ukraine for the appointment of judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court.
The High Council of Justice recommended appointing five new judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court: what is known about them
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The High Council of Justice (HCJ) at its meeting reviewed materials regarding submitting nominations to the President of Ukraine for the appointment of judges to positions in the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine provided recommendations for appointments to the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

In particular, the HCJ considered the following candidates:

  • Vitaliy Koryahin
  • Vladyslav Kukhta
  • Iryna Teslenko
  • Oksana Hutsal
  • Oleksandr Dudchenko

As a result of the review, the High Council of Justice decided to submit five nominations to the President of Ukraine for the appointment of the aforementioned candidates to the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details of the review of Vitaliy Koryahin's candidacy

Vitaliy Koryahin has over 16 years of judicial experience. During the interview, HCJ members asked about his motivation to move to the High Anti-Corruption Court. The candidate explained that he enjoys handling complex cases, and corruption criminal proceedings are among the most complicated. He has over 10 years of experience as an investigating judge.

They also discussed challenges in handling cases involving top officials and readiness for political and media pressure. Vitaliy Koryahin noted that over 16 years of work he has learned to resist pressure and maintain restraint and prudence when making decisions.

Details of the review of Vladyslav Kukhta's candidacy

Vladyslav Kukhta has over 17 years of judicial experience. During the review, HCJ members asked about his motivation to participate in the competition, experience in handling complex cases (including war crimes and treason), and disciplinary sanction for recusal in a high-profile criminal case.

The candidate explained that he seeks specialization since he currently handles all categories of cases. Regarding the recusal, he admitted there was a basis but partly motivated by fatigue and made appropriate conclusions. They also discussed his three-time election as head of the court in a small team and the change of the High Qualification Commission of Judges' decision regarding positions in the appellate chamber.

Details of the review of Iryna Teslenko's candidacy

Iryna Teslenko has over 9 years of judicial experience and holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree. During the interview, HCJ members asked about trips to the Russian Federation in 2014–2016 (to collect medicine for her parents), participation in the competition for the appellate instance and appeal of the High Qualification Commission of Judges' decision, as well as financial integrity (car purchases and sales) and a large number of disciplinary complaints.

The candidate explained the circumstances of the trips, noted that after her appointment as a judge she did not visit the Russian Federation or occupied territories, and provided explanations on all questions. Her experience as an investigating judge and assistance to colleagues in overloaded courts were also discussed. 

Details of the review of Oksana Hutsal's candidacy

Oksana Hutsal has been a judge of the Orikhiv District Court of Zaporizhzhia region since 2016. During the review, HCJ members asked about her experience in handling corruption cases, timeframes for reviewing administrative materials under Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and circumstances of daily trips to work in Orikhiv after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The candidate explained that she had only one criminal corruption case in her proceedings, as well as administrative materials. Regarding the timeframes, she noted that some cases were received with delays, and the closure of some cases was related to objective reasons (non-appearance of participants, etc.). 

Details of the review of Oleksandr Dudchenko's candidacy

Oleksandr Dudchenko, a candidate of legal sciences and associate professor, has significant scientific experience. During the interview, HCJ members asked about disciplinary sanctions as a lawyer (for non-payment of annual fees), although he practically did not engage in legal practice, as well as about his experience in administrative work at the university.

The candidate explained that he did not practice law due to scientific activity and did not track legislative changes. He emphasized strong motivation, readiness to learn, and perseverance in preparing for the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

HCJ Decision

The High Council of Justice almost unanimously supported the above candidates and decided to submit nominations to the President of Ukraine for their appointment to the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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