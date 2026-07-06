Residential houses with land plots will be purchased for medical workers: CMU decision

The government has changed the rules for using budget funds to provide housing for medical workers and clarified the conditions for implementing the program.

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The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for using budget funds to provide official housing for medical workers in rural areas and frontline territories. From now on, state funds can be used to purchase not only apartments but also residential houses with land plots. The government also expanded the list of regions for which special program conditions apply, simplified some requirements for candidates, and clarified the housing purchase mechanism.

The relevant changes are provided by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated July 1, 2026, No. 868.

What has changed

The main innovation was the expansion of the list of housing that can be purchased with budget funds. Previously, only apartments were considered, but now it is allowed to purchase residential houses along with land plots to provide official housing for medical workers.

The government reviewed the criteria under which a medical worker can apply for official housing.

In particular:

the total work experience in the relevant institution (excluding internship) at the time of application must not exceed one calendar year;

the institution must not have free official housing in the locality of the medical worker's work or within 30 kilometers of it;

the medical worker and their family members must not own housing in this locality or within a 30-kilometer radius (except for housing destroyed due to war or located in temporarily occupied or active combat zones).

The changes expanded the list of regions for which special program conditions are provided.

The Mykolaiv region has been added to the already defined territories. At the same time, certain provisions now directly apply to institutions located in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

What housing can be purchased

In addition, the requirements for housing that can be purchased with budget funds have been detailed. The maximum area of apartments and residential houses is defined depending on the family composition, and for houses, it is allowed to purchase the land plots on which they are located, as well as adjacent household plots.

The maximum area for apartments is:

52.5 sq. m — for one person or a family of two;

an additional 21 sq. m for each subsequent family member;

the total area cannot exceed 115.5 sq. m.

For residential houses, other standards are set:

62.5 sq. m — for one person or a family of two;

21 sq. m for each subsequent family member;

maximum area — 125.5 sq. m.

Along with the house, it is allowed to purchase the land plots on which it is located, as well as adjacent household plots of the corresponding designated purpose.

Strengthened property appraisal requirements

Before purchase, the housing is subject to independent appraisal. The seller must have all necessary documents and registered ownership rights to the property, and in the case of purchasing a residential house — also for the land plot. The property appraisal report is subject to mandatory review, and for houses, an expert monetary appraisal of the land plot is additionally conducted. The cost of the apartment cannot exceed the market value determined by the appraisal, and the residential house with the land plot — the sum of their appraised values. At the same time, the price of the house itself cannot exceed its appraised value increased by 20%.

The resolution also updates the procedure for submitting applications for official housing. Now a medical worker can submit an application either in paper or electronic form. In addition, the list of information required in the application has been clarified.

The application must include:

information about the medical worker;

healthcare institution;

position;

detailed housing characteristics;

its market and expected value;

seller's data;

registration and cadastral numbers of the property.

Documents are also attached to the application, including the property appraisal report and, in the case of purchasing a house, documents regarding the land plot appraisal.

After receiving confirmation of the possibility to purchase housing, the healthcare institution is obliged to conclude a purchase agreement for the apartment or residential house with land plots. This must be done within no more than 90 calendar days from the date of confirmation, but the agreement must be concluded no later than 20 calendar days before the start of the new calendar year.

An exception is introduced for healthcare institutions in the Kherson region. When purchasing official housing for such institutions, it is possible not to apply the requirements that the total work experience of the medical worker in the relevant institution (excluding internship) must not exceed one calendar year, as well as the requirement regarding the absence of free official housing in the locality of the medical worker's work or within 30 kilometers of it.

At the same time, no more than 5% of the total budget funds provided by the program can be allocated to housing such medical workers.

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