The Territorial Recruitment Center fined an accountant 59,000 UAH for maintaining military records — the court disagreed

Military registration at an enterprise during martial law is a zone of increased attention from the Territorial Recruitment Center and large fines for violations.

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The Samara City District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk region canceled the decision of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center to impose a fine of 59,500 UAH on the chief accountant of a private enterprise. The court concluded that part of the violations that served as grounds for liability fall within the competence of the enterprise's management.

Circumstances of the case

As stated in the court decision in case No. 183/9225/25, the basis for imposing the fine was an inspection of the enterprise conducted by representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center in August 2025. Based on its results, an act was drawn up listing violations of the requirements of the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military records of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated 30.12.2022 No. 1487.

The head of the Territorial Recruitment Center held the chief accountant, who was appointed responsible for maintaining military records, administratively liable under part 3 of article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and imposed the maximum fine — 59,500 UAH.

Among the violations listed in the inspection report were: insufficient knowledge by the accountant of the rules for maintaining military records, absence in the appointment order of information about the person who would perform her duties during vacation or sick leave, failure to pay a 50 percent surcharge for maintaining military records, failure to undergo advanced training, absence of military record rules in a publicly accessible place at the enterprise, no order summarizing the records for the previous year, lack of internal audit schedules, as well as expired conclusions of the military-medical commission for some employees.

The chief accountant disagreed with the decision of the Territorial Recruitment Center and appealed to the court, stating that she conscientiously fulfilled her duties and that most of the violations mentioned in the decision were not within her competence.

Court decision

During the case review, the court analyzed the provisions of Procedure No. 1487 and concluded that it is necessary to distinguish between the organization of military registration and its direct maintenance.

The court noted that according to paragraph 8 of the Procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 1487, the organization of military registration is the responsibility of the enterprise's management.

The court also pointed out that the chief accountant does not have the authority to independently determine the person who will replace her during vacation or temporary incapacity, as such a decision is formalized by an order of the enterprise's management.

Furthermore, the appointment of the legislatively provided 50 percent surcharge for maintaining military records also belongs to the competence of the enterprise's management, not the employee responsible for maintaining such records.

As previously reported by «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», the Chernivtsi District Court of the city of Chernivtsi canceled the decision of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center to impose a fine under part three of article 210 of the Code of Administrative Offenses in the amount of 17,000 UAH. The court concluded that the plaintiff, who was removed from the military register as unfit for military service, is not a subject of administrative liability under this norm.