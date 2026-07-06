Old-age pension instead of disability pension: is it necessary to get a new ID

After switching from a disability pension to an old-age pension, Ukrainians may be issued a new pension ID, but the official document confirming disability remains the extract from the expert team's decision.

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Ukrainians were explained which document will confirm the status of a person with a disability after switching from a disability pension to an old-age pension and whether it will be necessary to change the pension ID.

The Pension Fund notes that from January 1, 2025, a new procedure for establishing disability is in effect in Ukraine. Now, the decision to establish disability is made not by medical social expert commissions (MSEC), but by expert teams based on the assessment of a person's daily functioning.

After the assessment, the expert team makes and signs the corresponding decision. The person receives an extract from the expert team's decision and recommendations related to the decision made. These documents are part of the individual rehabilitation program and are sent by email or registered mail within five calendar days.

At the same time, the pension ID can also confirm the status of a person with a disability, but it is a derivative document issued based on documents confirming the right to a pension or the corresponding status.

After switching to an old-age pension, a person may be issued a new pension ID. It can be issued in paper form, as a payment card, or as an electronic pension ID.

Regardless of the form of the ID, it indicates the disability group, subgroup (if any), and the cause of disability. However, the medical diagnosis is not indicated in the pension ID.

Thus, after switching to an old-age pension, the pension ID may be replaced, but the official document confirming disability remains the extract from the expert team's decision. The pension ID also confirms the status of a person with a disability but is a derivative document.

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