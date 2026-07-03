Court services may be unavailable for some time: when and why

Users of court services were warned about technical maintenance.

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The state enterprise "Information Judicial Systems" announced that on July 3 from 11:00 PM to 11:30 PM it will carry out scheduled work to upgrade the network infrastructure of the backbone communication provider.

"During this period, a short-term interruption of access to court services is possible. The work is carried out in the evening to minimize the impact on users," the statement says.

The state enterprise apologizes to users for the temporary inconvenience.

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