The number of deaths in Kyiv after the massive Russian attack has risen to 30 people

The Kyiv Military Administration noted that 3 people are still missing, and their fate remains unknown.

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The number of victims in Kyiv from the massive Russian missile and drone attack on June 2 has risen again. As of June 3, 23 deaths were reported. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

“The number of confirmed deaths as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 2 has risen to 30 people,” he said.

According to him, 3 people are still missing, and their fate remains unknown.

Tkachenko added that the search continues.

Additionally, on July 3, a Day of Mourning was declared in Kyiv – all entertainment events in the city are prohibited.

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