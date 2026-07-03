Lithuania wants to abolish the constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

The Lithuanian legislature is expected to soon begin the process of making the relevant amendments.

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Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that among the leaders of parliamentary parties there is support for the idea of abolishing the ban on nuclear weapons in the country, writes Politico.

According to Nausėda, after meeting with the leaders of parliamentary factions, it became clear that Article 137 of the Lithuanian Constitution, which prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases, no longer corresponds to modern security realities.

"The opinions were practically unanimous. Almost all leaders of parliamentary factions expressed the view that Article 137 is outdated and should not just be amended, but completely removed," the Lithuanian president emphasized in a press statement.

Recall that Finland has already abolished a similar ban earlier.

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