It Became Known How Many Countries Currently Want to Join the Drone Deal

Drone Deal combines four key directions.

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Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, reported that Ukraine has already concluded six long-term agreements with international partners within the framework of the new Drone Deal weapons initiative. In addition, more than 20 countries are actively preparing to join this cooperation model. He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

According to him, each such agreement will be valid for ten years. Ukraine will not just sell drones but will share combat experience and deploy joint productions abroad.

"Drone Deal combines 4 key directions: expert security assistance - consultations and analytics of our military in partner countries; export of battle-tested solutions; localization of production on the territory of partners, including in the formats Build with Ukraine and Build in Ukraine; special projects - cyber cooperation, protection of critical infrastructure, satellite projects, etc.," Umerov stated.

Earlier, it was reported that the Government is launching a special mechanism for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons and defense technologies.

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