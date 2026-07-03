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In September, the fate of the CCU and HJC will be decided: judges' congress announced

11:19, 3 July 2026
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An announcement has been published about the convocation by the Council of Judges of Ukraine of the 21st extraordinary congress of judges of Ukraine.
In September, the fate of the CCU and HJC will be decided: judges' congress announced
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In the official publications "Holos Ukrainy" and "Uryadovyi Kurier" dated July 3, 2026, an announcement was published about the convocation by the Council of Judges of Ukraine of the 21st extraordinary congress of judges of Ukraine.

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According to the legislation, the announcement about holding the congress and the issues to be considered must be published no later than 30 days before the start of the congress. In the case that the congress is convened to elect members of the High Council of Justice, this period is at least 45 days.

According to the decision of the Council of Judges of Ukraine dated June 5, 2026, No. 18, the agenda of the 21st extraordinary congress includes two key issues: the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and the election of 8 members of the High Council of Justice.

The congress is scheduled to be held on September 2 in Kyiv.

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