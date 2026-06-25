In Poltava, the court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping, abuse, and murder of a minor child

The court found the guilt proven and imposed the harshest punishment in Ukraine.

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The Poltava District Court of Poltava region announced a verdict sentencing a Poltava resident to life imprisonment. This is the harshest type of punishment applied in Ukraine when correction of the accused by other means is impossible.

The court found the defendant guilty of a number of serious and especially serious crimes, namely: intentional murder of a kidnapped minor child to conceal another criminal offense, rape of a person under 14 years old, kidnapping of a minor child causing severe consequences, committing sexual acts against a person under 14 years old, as well as production and possession of child pornography and coercion of a minor to participate in creating child pornography, imposing a final punishment of life imprisonment with deprivation of the right to engage in activities related to upbringing, education, and work with minors for 3 years.

In making this decision, the panel of judges concluded that the crimes committed are among the most brutal and dangerous offenses against life, health, freedom, honor, dignity, sexual freedom, and sexual inviolability of a person, and that in this case, only life imprisonment can ensure the protection of society and justice.

The trial took place with the direct participation of the head of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, and his defender.

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