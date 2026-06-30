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Serial Battery Thieves from Rental Electric Scooters Tried in Zaporizhzhia

21:25, 30 June 2026
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The offenders dismantled scooters and threw the bodies into the Sukha Moskovka River.
Serial Battery Thieves from Rental Electric Scooters Tried in Zaporizhzhia
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Two men who dismantled batteries from rental electric scooters over several weeks and threw the bodies into the river received court sentences.

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Case circumstances

According to the case materials, on February 28, 2026, the accused, acting by prior conspiracy as a group, with mercenary motives and for personal enrichment, during martial law, in the territory of the "Dubovyi Hai" park at 1 Hlyserna Street, Zaporizhzhia, using a pre-prepared angle grinder, cut off the battery from a "Bolt" brand electric scooter, identification number 480-604. Thus, they secretly stole a lithium-ion battery model TP-BA150F worth 3,975.00 UAH, belonging to Bolt Operations Ukraine LLC. To conceal the crime traces, they threw the scooter body into the bed of the Sukha Moskovka River. After that, the accused fled the crime scene and jointly disposed of the stolen property at their own discretion, causing material damage amounting to 3,975.00 UAH.

On March 3, 2026, the accused, acting again by prior conspiracy as a group, in a similar manner stole three batteries from "Bolt" electric scooters (identification numbers 061-790, 262-662, 188-413) with a total value of 11,925.00 UAH. The scooter bodies were thrown into the bed of the Sukha Moskovka River.

On March 11, 2026, the accused again, by prior conspiracy as a group, stole two batteries from "Bolt" electric scooters (identification numbers 468-922, 724-379) with a total value of 7,950.00 UAH. The scooter bodies were also thrown into the bed of the Sukha Moskovka River.

By their intentional actions, the accused committed criminal offenses under part 4 of article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (secret theft of another's property (theft), committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy as a group, during martial law).

In the court session, the accused fully admitted their guilt in the charges, confirmed the circumstances stated in the indictment, and sincerely repented for the committed acts.

Court decision

The Oleksandrivskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia considered criminal case No. 331/3395/26 and passed a verdict recognizing the accused guilty of the criminal offense under part 4 of article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The accused who had no prior convictions was sentenced to 5 (five) years of imprisonment. Based on article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he was released from serving the sentence with probation, establishing a probation period of 1 (one) year. He was obliged to notify the authorized probation body about changes in residence, work, or study and to periodically appear for registration with the authorized probation body.

The accused who had prior convictions was sentenced to 5 (five) years of imprisonment. Based on part 1 of article 71 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, by partially merging the unserved part of the sentence from a previous verdict, the final sentence was set at 5 (five) years and 1 (one) month of imprisonment. The start of the sentence is counted from the moment of detention. The preventive measure of detention was extended until the verdict takes legal effect.

The court took into account the severity of the committed serious crimes, personal data of the accused, sincere remorse as a mitigating circumstance, and the absence of aggravating circumstances. Physical evidence was resolved in accordance with article 100 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

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